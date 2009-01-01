Motorist shot at Bulawayo traffic lights during attempted robbery
- 11 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The victim had stopped for a red traffic light at the corner of Masiyephambili Drive and Plumtree Road in Bellevue when police said he was confronted by two men demanding cash."When the complainant resisted, one of the accused shot him on the arm and the two men fled from the scene," said Bulawayo Police spokesman Inspector Abednico Ndebele.
The motorist was treated at a local hospital after the incident at around 6AM on April 12, and is expected to make a full recovery, Inspector Ndebele said.
"We appeal to anyone who might have information about the suspects to visit their nearest police station. We urge members of the public to exercise caution and be on the lookout for criminals," he added.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles