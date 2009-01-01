Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe police bans journalists from working during lockdown
Motorist shot at Bulawayo traffic lights during attempted robbery
How Ramaphosa's soldiers killed Collin Khosa

Zimbabwe police bans journalists from working during lockdown



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has shocked journalists by saying they are not supposed to be out of their houses and working.

He said only broadcasting and online streaming personnel were recognized.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Matanga told the High Court on Friday that journalists should stay indoors at home and be bound by national lockdown regulations as they are not providers of an essential service and only journalists from broadcasting services and internet are exempted.

More details to follow…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167