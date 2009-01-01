7 year old boy dies in bed with mother
- 3 hours 51 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
According to the police details in Nkayi, the mother went to bed with her seven month old baby boy on the 9th of April.
The baby was discovered dead the following morning and post mortem results indicate that he could have been assaulted or strangled.
Some villagers who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of committing prejudice said the baby might by a victim of Sudden infant death syndrome.
Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), also known as cot death or crib death, is the sudden unexplained death of a child of less than one year of age. Diagnosis requires that the death remain unexplained even after a thorough autopsy and detailed death scene investigation
In another incident a one year old infant recently drowned in Epworth on the 15th of April while his mother was taking a bath when he fell into an open well. Police said they are still conducting investigations into the matter.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles