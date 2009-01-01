Home | World | Africa | Is Obediah Moyo the black sheep of Zimbabwe amidst Covid-19?

Presidents have never been know- it-all executives posessing godly powers to rely upon in running governments.

Instead, they have advisors- men and women whose prowess, expertise, foresight and standing in society can be called upon in decision making.

This could be in business, military, economics, agriculture, education, tourism, health, banking,ICT, religion, civic society, communications and media et al spheres beneficial to humankind.

Zimbabwe too is no exception, there is a Presidential Advisory Council ( PAC) with laid down rules of engagement when dealing with President Munangagwa.

The team, largely expected to be non-partisan is considered the creme de la' creame in government policy formulation and implementation. It is cherry-picked by the President himself and run by a secretariat in the Office of the President with per diems, allowances drawn from the national fiscus even when PAC members are expected to voluntarily give off their wisdom and time in the spirit of nation-building.

Popular figures including Dr Shungu Munyeza, newspaper publisher Trevor Ncube, African Development Bank Vice President Thomas Zondo Sakala, businesseswoman Divine Ndlukula, Herbert Nkala, Dr Lindiwe Sibanda, Jonah Ncube, Sam Malaba, Simon Hammond, Richard Wilde, Zimbabwe Council of Churches Deneral Secretary Kenneth Mtata and many others make up the panel.

In addition, the PAC is chaired by the President himself with Vice Presidents in attendance as well as other ministers and guest presenters.

Generally, the PAC because of its proximity to power has an eagle eyes' s view of how government business is conducted daily. It won't be news if any of them is a close confidante of the President or potentially are privy to some classified information of the State.

Nevertheless, it is in light of the make up of the the grouping that twitteratis and social media pundits worked fingers off rubbishing the conduct and bearing of Dr Obediah Moyo, Minister of Health and Child Care in the wake of Coronavirus

Globally, the disease has brought immeasurable panic, death and desease everywhere.

Health ministers, doctors and a battery of caregivers and clinicians have been thrown in the limelight albeit with little or no resources to work with.

In light of this sadly, Trevor Ncube, a newspaper publisher, talk show host and above all a member of the Presidential Advisory Panel, discredited Minister Moyo as a ' huge disappointment' who should 'do the honorable thing and fall on his sword.'

He added' Zimbabwe has great minds and talent to serve the nation at this moment of need#covid-19.

Given that as an ordinary citizen, I wondered if at all there are no proper and dignified channels of communication for members of the PAC to fellow cabinet ministers.

If he spoke as a journalist that he is, fine, as a newspaper proprietor still it is fine but one thing is for certain, he is no ordinary man like millions of Zimbabweans. He is close to power and has the ear of the President.

Inasmuch as Moyo could be deemed as incompetent, clueless in the face of Covid-19 he deserves a modicum of respect as an esteemed top ranking official in government.

The issues would have carried weight had they been raised in caucus PAC meetings, not to spite, demean and demote a man's s efforts given the resources proffered at hand by the very same government.

It is an open secret Zimbabwe' s healthcare system has gone to the dogs. Ethics and morale in hospitals have been thrown out the window. Agitation and restlessness abound with staffers perennially looking for greener pastures regionally and overseas as they cannot survive on shoestring salaries offered by the master, the government.

To drag Obediah Moyo over the coals is tantamount to heaping all government failure over the years from Mugabe 's protracted tenure on his two shoulders.

Yes the man has shortcomings. Reports allegedly indicate to his credentials as less than satisfactory for the office he holds.

But to wash the government' s dirty linen in public will only draw scorn and contempt from onlookers

President Munangagwa, as the appointing authority should be duly advised as to the conduct of his running dogs, the ministers and their deputies. He should have the last word and in any case, he is already biased by the court of public opinion. Whatever dear Moyo will proffer in defence or as a blue-print for the ministry will be shot down as rhubarb.

Black twitteratis are known for having no sacred cows. We have seen it down in South Africa. Minister Stella Ndabeni was recently suspended, without pay after a furore on social media when pictures of her and colleagues circulated on social media having a samptuos lunch with friends amidst a national lockdown aimed at staving off coronavirus.

We also have seen SA minister of transport Fikile Mbalula literally dragging a friend, Somizi to the courts for intimating the minister had let out classified state information on social media with regards to the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the country.

Twitter cannot be a warzone for personal tiffs. There are properly laid down channels of recourse and redress for dignified public officials.

Public spats can only show the government machine is not properly oiled and inasmuch as disgruntled citizens have a say in the way the are governed, a PAC member cannot afford the same luxury as a commoner on the streets unless of course a 'third force' is colluding with the system to boot Moyo out.

When brothers fight to death on public, a stranger inherits their fathers estate.

President Munangagwa, for all he is worth, can only admonish and reign in on errand subordinates under his watch. Complacency, laziness,and incompetence should be throroughly looked into.

However, allowing no holds-barred assault on Moyo in public will have far reaching implications in the future. Human nature is fickle as ever and ministers will be appointed, disappointed and demoted willy- nilly on social media streets. It definitely would be a runaway trend.

Moyo however should also take heed of messages and hit the ground running. These are warning shots. But just like any other health minister the world over, they have to deal with the pandemic as it comes, with a lot of buy in from experts in the health sector.

We have seen the President launching an multimillion dollar appeal for aid, confirmation government coffers are dry.

We have witnessed a taskforce populated with people without medical expertise hurriedly scrapped together to be the face of the fight against coronavirus.

There has been cries for help in hospitals for basics like water, medicines, electricity and equipment for donkey years now.

It would be dishonorable to point at one man as the breadwinner for the entire citizenry.

Serious questions should be raised now. Who is what in government and what are their roles. Are we resourced as a people?

President Munangagwa took the lead and came up with a taskforce for coronavirus. Contrary to elsewhere, the minister of health should have taken charge of the taskforce, with powers to appoint members and be commandant of all things coronavirus.

We see a whole presidium posturing for pictures when they receive donations. In toto, Munangagwa calls the shots. A fish rots from the top.

Fair enough, Moyo has been part of the ' New dispensation', but is he the black sheep?

Josiah Mucharowana is a media graduate and writes in his personal capacity. Feedback; joemasvokisi@gmail.com or WhatsApp +27 84 587 4121

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...