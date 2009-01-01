ZIM Diaspora launches new fundraising campaign to help fight against COVID-19
- 2 hours 17 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The current COVID-19 pandemic presents an unprecedented global challenge, and one for which ZIM Diaspora are striving to raise funds in order to assist in the Ministry of Health an Childcare's efforts to guarantee that all health care professionals are adequately protected from this global pandemic.
The ZIM Diaspora Response Fundraising (COVID 19), has partnered with Tengai Online http://www.tengaionline.com , to raise urgently-needed funding that is looking at providing vital supplies to Zimbabwean hospitals. Tengai Online will be match funding every £10 raised with a pound.
Fundraising is intended to contribute to the procurement of vital personal protective equipment for use in hospitals and therefore we are doing all we can to help health services deliver the best possible care to communities throughout Zimbabwe at this time of extraordinary need.
Now we're calling on our local and global communities to come together to help us fund the solution to the biggest global health challenges facing us today. By supporting this Fund, you will be joining the diaspora community of Zimbabweans and friends of Zimbabwe, united in managing, mitigating, and eventually stopping this virus.
Marshal Gore, ZIM Diaspora Fundraising Co-ordinator, said: "As a Diaspora or global community, we have never faced anything like this. The challenges, both for society as a whole and for us personally are unprecedented. We have embraced shared responsibility to support our government to tackle Covid 19 at this time of great need."
ZIM Diaspora is committed to working with other patriotic diasporan organisations and friends of Zimbabwe to fund the delivery of PPE to frontline healthcare workers. Join the fight now and help speed up our work to tackle this global pandemic."
How can I help?
Share the news of our work with your contacts
Makea donation to support our PPE fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/zim-diaspora-response-fundraising-covid-19
Thank you for your support with donations
FLOYD F. MUTAMBIRANWA
Head of Communications
Mobile: 07404967775
Source - Floyd F. Mutambiranwa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles