Robbers granted bail
- 2 hours 15 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Trust Mukwadi (29) and Leon Mukwadi(19) both of Watakai farm, Concession pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Ruth Moyo who granted the duo $200 bail.
The state led by Kumbirai Nyamvura alleged that on April 14 the duo pounced on Munyaradzi Chikweso (28) who was walking along a path at Watakai farm and assaulted him.
They left him unconscious after robbing him of his US$30 and ZW$16.
The duo will be back in court on March 8.
