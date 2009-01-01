Open letter to President Mnangagwa

YOUR Excellency, let me start by agreeing with you that, indeed, it is wrong for people to write, send or deliberately forward fake news. Allow me to start by encouraging my fellow compatriots out there to be professional, ethical and avoid spreading unverified information which can mislead or cause unnecessary alarm and despondency.

Your Excellency, I saw you on national television fuming about people who send fake news implicating your name and you bluntly told the nation that you assigned Central Intelligence Organisation operatives to look for that person (who misled the nation that you extended the lockdown) and, if caught, that person would languish in prison for 20 years.

Mr President, with all due respect, I advise you to avoid the camera if you are angry and emotional. Cool down and respond later, Your Excellency, statements made out of emotions and anger are always dangerous. If you have time Mr President let me know when you visit Kwekwe next time, I can volunteer a few hours of my time to take you through emotional intelligence courses.

Secondly, still on the statement you made on national television, Your Excellency, it's not only wise, but very professional for a head of State not to interfere with the Judiciary. Allow the courts to do their job independently and impartially. In this case, you are the complainant and the judge, jury and executioner, you have already declared that this person will spend 20 years in prison.

Allow the courts to look at the case and make a judgment which is not influenced by the Executive. Twenty years in prison for spreading fake news sounds too harsh Mr President, especially in a country like Zimbabwe where murderers who killed suspected opposition supporters got away with it.

Not forgetting thieves and kleptocrats in your government who are bleeding Zimbabwe to death, all are walking scot-free. Then 20 years in prison for people who spread fake news about the President? That's not only too harsh, but majoring in the minor Your Excellency. Yes people spreading fake news must be apprehended, but for them to be thrown behind bars for two decades is too harsh and fascist.

Lastly, Mr President, my worst fear is this law will be used to silence dissent and target people whose voice is misinterpreted as being politically active against your government. Anything which exposes government corruption and malfeasance will be defined or categorised as fake news and dissenting voices will rot in prison for two decades as a reprisal.

Can I remind you of the case of Mark Chavhunduka and Ray Choto in 1998, two journalists who reported on the discontent in the Zimbabwean army during the Congo war. That report inasmuch as it had a lot of merits and facts, was labelled fake news by the government, which felt exposed. Choto and Chavhunduka were reportedly arrested by the military and badly tortured. They are now in exile in a far away country.

I see that happening again, any reporting that is not in favour of your government will be labelled fake news and this law will be used to silence dissent and thwart fundamental human rights such as freedom of expression.