On 16 April 2020 the High Court in Zimbabwe made a provisional Commission and the Judicial Services Commission in March order that our client, Mr Frank Buyanga Sadiqi, must return his son, to the child's mother, within twentyfour hours.

We wish to make it public that Mr Sadiqi's legal team in Zimbabwe is filing an appeal against this order and we expect the court's decision to be successfully overturned.

Mr Sadiqi has been a victim of corruption from various Governmental departments in Zimbabwe, which is evident from the fact that after Ms Chantelle Muteswa kidnapped his son from a police station on 11 March 2020, no authorities, police or court officials, were willing to assist Mr Sadiqi in locating his son or attempting to have him returned. Complaints were filed at numerous police stations against Ms Muteswa, yet nothing resulted from these complaints.

In 2019 Mr Sadiqi was granted temporary custody of his son by the Children's Court after Ms Muteswa was unable to provide safe and suitable accommodation for the child, yet she was still able to disappear with Mr Sadiqi's son with no authorities assisting Mr Sadiqi in recovering his son.

On 19 March 2020, Mr Sadiqi was granted joint custody of his son, in the High Court of Zimbabwe, held in Harare, which is being described a landmark judgment in Zimbabwe.

Mr Sadiqi has already personally written to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Zimbabwe Human Rights and beginning of April 2020, to lodge complaints against certain police and court officials for their roles in refusing to assist in the return of his son after the kidnapping by Ms Muteswa. Honourable Justice Manzunzu is one of the officials that Mr Sadiqi lodged a complaint against, and he is also the very judge who presided over the hearing in the High Court on 16 April 2020 and granted the order that Mr Sadiqi must return his son.

We find the fact that the Honourable judge did not recuse himself from this matter to be peculiar and unethical, especially in light of the fact that there was already a complaint lodged against him by a party to the hearing. We are further surprised that this order was made whilst Mr Sadiqi is outside of the jurisdiction of the court, which puts into question the authority and effectiveness of the order. It is highly irregular for a court to grant such an order where the Respondent is already outside of the court's jurisdiction.

We trust that the appeal against this order will be upheld and that the complaints lodged by Mr Sadiqi against certain officials will be handled seriously.

WILLIAM WILCOCK

ATTORNEY FOR MR FRANK BUYANGA SADIQI IN SOUTH AFRICA