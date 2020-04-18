Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Latest on Zimbabwe lockdown extension
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 3 minutes ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is going to give a directive regarding the lockdown on Sunday, Information Secretary Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has said. In a  tweet on Saturday Mangwana said, "Regarding the question of whether the #LockDownZim will be extended or not, and if extended, what shape that will take, we would like to advise that an announcement will be made tomorrow."

— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) April 18, 2020

Zimbabwe's lockdown is ending on Sunday midnight.

This is a developing story…

