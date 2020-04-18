BREAKING: Latest on Zimbabwe lockdown extension
- 2 hours 3 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is going to give a directive regarding the lockdown on Sunday, Information Secretary Ndabaningi Nick Mangwana has said. In a tweet on Saturday Mangwana said, "Regarding the question of whether the #LockDownZim will be extended or not, and if extended, what shape that will take, we would like to advise that an announcement will be made tomorrow."
Regarding the question of whether the #LockDownZim will be extended or not, and if extended, what shape that will take, we would like to advise that an announcement will be made tomorrow.— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) April 18, 2020
Zimbabwe's lockdown is ending on Sunday midnight.
This is a developing story…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 181