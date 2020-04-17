Home | World | Africa | 'MDC Alliance has its own constitution'

MDC Alliance is a distinct political party that has its own organizational constitution different from the MDC-T, party Secretary General Chaltorn Hwende has revealed.

Hwende revealed the matter during a Twitter conversation when he was asked whether the party has its own constitution or not.

He responded saying, "Do you think we can go to ZEC register our candidates and party, campaign and used millions without first drafting and adopting a Constitution for the MDC Alliance?"

One Advocate Tino Chinyoka questioned why Hwende was basing his argument on registration with ZEC, "No one registers a party at ZEC. Political parties in Zimbabwe aren't registered. Just saying, so that you don't lie to people on Independence Day Ba'mnini"

The MDC Alliance is a political Party formed just before the 2018 elections it has a leadership and a Constitution. We have MPs and Cllrs and structures through out the country. I used to be a Deputy Treasurer in MDC T led by President Tsvangirai but I am now with MDC Alliance pic.twitter.com/mLPSFd3nM8 — Chalton Hwende (@hwendec) April 17, 2020

Hwende extended his argument saying the only document that matters in their party is the MDC Alliance.

"I know it's not a legal requirement but you still go there to register your intention to participate in an election. Hapana nyaya apa that State facilitated attempt to steal the MDC Alliance and control our MPs using Khupe will simply not work. We are a fully fledged Party"

"The mdc Alliance Constitution is the only document that is relevant. The members all know their constitution and there is no dispute on anything."



