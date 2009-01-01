Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa omits Nkomo and Mugabe from his Independence speech

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been rapped for his failure to acknowledge the founding fathers of Zimbabwe's Independence during his speech issued on Saturday to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Uhuru.

Throughout his speech Mnangagwa the late ZANU PF President Robert Mugabe and the late ZAPU leader Joshua Nkomo or any of the fallen and living heroes and heroines who participated in the Rhodesian bush war.

Speaking to this publication Southern Stars Foundation Acting Director-General Ndodana Moyo said, "We have read the Independence day statement issued by the President. While he spoke at length about the new dispensation, the President failed to capture the spirit of 1980, he failed to invoke the celebratory emotions that Zimbabweans felt when the bull bellowed and the cork crowed to welcome Uhuru.

"His speech sought to detach himself from the toils of ZIPRA and ZANLA, Nkomo and Mugabe. If I was one of those close to him I would advise him that Sir President, history has no blank pages and history never forgets. He must take a cue from the late Zaire dictator Mobutu Sese Seko who after removing Lumumba from power went on to honour him as the Founding father of the nation."

Zimbabwe attained 40 years of Independence after a long Rhodesian bush war which was waged between the Smith forces and the liberation movements ZPRA and ZANLA.

President Robert Mugabe's ZANU PF won the 1980 elections and formed a unity government with ZAPU and the white minority party.

