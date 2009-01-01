Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo memorial lecture
WATCH: Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo memorial lecture



The fifth Joshua Nkomo Memorial Lecture, hosted by the Joshua Nkomo Museum (JNM) was held on Saturday, 18 April via online broadcast.

The annual lecture commemorates the late influential and revolutionary leader, who led the first political movement against the white minority government of Rhodesia.

The lecture entitled, "Celebrating 40 years of Independence - Back to the future" coincides with the country's ruby anniversary. Siphosami Malunga, son of the late PF ZAPU stalwart, Sydney Malunga, delivered the lecture, was broadcast on online platforms including Twitter and Facebook.

Previous speakers have been Dr Dumiso Dabengwa, Dr Sipho Moyo, Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Dr Sabelo Gatsheni-Ndlovu.

This year's speaker, Malunga is the Executive Director of the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) and a human rights lawyer.

Malunga obtained his LLB from the University of Zimbabwe in 1994 and a Master's in International Law from the University of Oslo, Norway in 2007.

He is a regular contributor to leading continental and global publications on political, social and economic issues in Africa.

