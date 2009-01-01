Home | World | Africa | WATCH: TB Joshua prophecy on Coronavirus comes to pass
WATCH: TB Joshua prophecy on Coronavirus comes to pass



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours ago
Nigerian Seer Temitope Joshua's prophecy that rain will wash away Coronavirus has been confirmed by Chinese nationals.

At the beginning of March 2020, Prophet TB Joshua declared rain would fall in the epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Wuhan, China, specifying the date 27th March.

In the video one of the Chinese says, "I had been hearing about TB Joshua since I was a kid but I never believed in him."

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=852&v=-EESZVfYIks&feature=emb_logo

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

