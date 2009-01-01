Home | World | Africa | WATCH: TB Joshua prophecy on Coronavirus comes to pass

Nigerian Seer Temitope Joshua's prophecy that rain will wash away Coronavirus has been confirmed by Chinese nationals.

At the beginning of March 2020, Prophet TB Joshua declared rain would fall in the epicentre of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Wuhan, China, specifying the date 27th March.

In the video one of the Chinese says, "I had been hearing about TB Joshua since I was a kid but I never believed in him."

Watch the video below:



[embedded content]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=852&v=-EESZVfYIks&feature=emb_logo

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...