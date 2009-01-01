Home | World | Africa | Soldier 'kills' colleague with a canoe peddle stick

A member of the Zimbabwe National Army is in trouble after he allegedly murdered his colleague at Zambezi River in Kanyemba.

Munyaradzi Kandawasvika (33) of 2.1 battalion force in Mt Darwin appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro yesterday.

Prosecutor Spiwe Makarichi alleged on January 21 Kandawasvika had an argument with his colleague the now deceased Tinashe Mutizwa while crossing Zambezi River in a canoe.

The suspect grabbed Mutizwa's peddle stick and struck him once on the head there by making him fall in the River.

Mutizwa failed to swim and drowned and his body was subsquently retrieved from downstream.

