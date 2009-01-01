Home | World | Africa | Soldier 'kills' colleague with a canoe peddle stick
Soldier 'kills' colleague with a canoe peddle stick



A member of the Zimbabwe National Army is in trouble after he allegedly murdered his colleague at Zambezi River in Kanyemba.

Munyaradzi Kandawasvika (33) of 2.1 battalion force in Mt Darwin appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro yesterday.

Prosecutor Spiwe Makarichi alleged on January 21 Kandawasvika had an argument with his colleague the now deceased Tinashe Mutizwa while crossing Zambezi River in a canoe.

The suspect  grabbed Mutizwa's peddle stick and struck him once on the head there by making him fall in the River.

Mutizwa failed to swim and drowned and his body was subsquently retrieved from downstream.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

