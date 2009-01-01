BREAKING: Mnangagwa extends lockdown with 14 days

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is yet to meet the conditions for lifting lockdowns set recently by the World Health Organisation, among which are optimum capacity to trace isolate, and treat coronavirus cases.
The Coronavirus cases now stand at 25 with 3 deaths in Zimbabwe.
This is a developing story…
