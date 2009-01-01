Bindura town fumigated
The municipality town clerk Shangwa Mavesera confirmed the exercise.
"We have partnered Freda Rebecca Gold Mine who supplied their fire tender, manpower and chemical disinfectants to fumigate the town," Mavesera said.
Mashonaland Central task force command center has received overwhelming support from local organizations who have donated fuel, disinfectants, sanitizers and building materials.
Vice president Constantine Chiwenga on Saturday toured the province's isolation centres in Bindura, Mt Darwin, Guruve and Mvurwi.
