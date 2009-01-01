Home | World | Africa | Bindura town fumigated
BREAKING: Mnangagwa extends lockdown with 14 days
Consult parly, Communities on lockdown

Bindura town fumigated



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
BINDURA Municipality has partnered Freda Rebecca gold mine in disinfecting the mining town to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The municipality town clerk Shangwa Mavesera confirmed the exercise.

"We have partnered Freda Rebecca Gold Mine who supplied their fire tender, manpower and chemical disinfectants to fumigate the town," Mavesera said.

Mashonaland Central task force command center has received overwhelming support from local organizations who have donated fuel, disinfectants, sanitizers and building materials.

Vice president Constantine Chiwenga on Saturday toured the province's isolation centres in Bindura, Mt Darwin, Guruve and Mvurwi.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 148