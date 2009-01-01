Why the poor are unwilling to stay at home

Why do you think the poor are unwilling to stay at home?Is it because you think they want to die?

Let's open our understanding and analyze within proper context..

There are two issues now in Africa.

1. Health crises

2. Hunger crises

The rich are afraid of (1)

The poor are afraid of (2)

The rich are pushing the poor to stay at home as they who are rich believe that is what will save the situation .

The poor are also pushing to survive as they know they may die of hunger and not the virus if they don't take care.

The rich, it appears, fear the virus and not hunger.

The poor, it seems, fear hunger than the virus.

Each is fighting for his survival, only differently.

Let the rich, if they are really serious push that strategic steps be taken to feed all the poor and constantly, not only once but twice at least.

But if they just keep crying stay at home, the poor may take the desperate mantra to mean- "die at home"

We are each others keeper.

For the poor to stay at home and soundly, what they fear most, which is hunger crises must be well dealt with.

Otherwise they will come out to survive, and that is as well dangerous; for they may eventually be killed by the cruel virus or the abusive bullets of overly aggressive security men.

Let's be each others keeper in this hard times.

Let the rich stand for the poor in this crises, and together, we shall be safe.