'We regret failing to stop Mnangagwa' Jonathan Moyo says

In a tweet on Saturday Moyo said, "We join compatriots to commemorate Zim's 40th Independence Anniversary. We regret failing to stop Mnangagwa's illegal takeover of ZANU PF & govt. We are confident ways will be found to correct this. Meanwhile, let's fight."
Moyo is one of the ZANU PF former leaders who were expelled from ZANU PF after President Emmerson after President Robert Mugabe was booted out of office.
We join compatriots to commemorate Zim's 40th Independence Anniversary. We regret failing to stop Mnangagwa's illegal takeover of ZANU PF & govt. We are confident ways will be found to correct this. Meanwhile let's fight #COVID19.@Hon_Kasukuwere @ProfJNMoyo— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) April 18, 2020
Moyo and his colleagues who were branded G40 survived killings in November 2017 when the army sent its troops to assassinate them.
He is currently in exile.
