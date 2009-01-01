WATCH: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses the nation
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has implored Zimbabweans to observe the World Health Organisation regulations during the global spirited fight against the deadly Coronavirus.
In a video message that was posted on social media the First Lady urged Zimbabweans to stay at home and those with any form of sickness to utilize health facilities closer to them.
Watch the video below:
