WATCH: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa addresses the nation

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has implored Zimbabweans to observe the World Health Organisation regulations during the global spirited fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

In a video message that was posted on social media the First Lady urged Zimbabweans to stay at home and those with any form of sickness to utilize health facilities closer to them.

Watch the video below:

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

