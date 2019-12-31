Home | World | Africa | Mthuli Ncube achieved a surplus of $437 million
Mthuli Ncube achieved a surplus of $437 million



Under the leadership of Finance Minister, Prof Mthuli Ncube, Zimbabwe Treasury achieved a surplus of $437million as opposed to a budgeted deficit of 4% of GDP (-$4 billion) initially predicted in the budget for 2019. This underlines the significant success of the fiscal consolidation process which Treasury embarked on in 2019.Find attached Zimbabwe government Consolidated Financial Statements For The Period Ending 31 December 2019.

