Curfew or lockdown

As of today Nguboyenja is under water rationing but no one is being allowed to go draw water from the many boreholes in the suburb.
People are not even to go to the local shops to buy basics. We don't know who to approach to help us because the president did say we should be allowed to go to the local shops to buy our basics .
God help us
