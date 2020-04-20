Home | World | Africa | 65 Zimbabweans from the diaspora refuse to quarantined at govt facilities
Covid-19 cases are soaring Mnangagwa had to extend lockdown and will do so again - damned if dare, damned if doesn't
It's reckless to entrust nation's destiny to thugs especially now with covid-19, heavy price to pay

65 Zimbabweans from the diaspora refuse to quarantined at govt facilities



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 23 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Sixty-five Zimbabweans that from the United Kingdom are currently refusing to check-in at Belvedere Teachers College in Harare for compulsory quarantine in line with Government measures in response to potential cases of imported COVID-19.

Government officials on the ground said the 65 individuals are claiming that they have their own resources to check into hotels.

However, most hotels have since suspended bookings and Government can only transfer them to alternative accommodation at the University of Zimbabwe.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 144