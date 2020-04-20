Covid-19 cases are soaring Mnangagwa had to extend lockdown and will do so again - damned if dare, damned if doesn't
65 Zimbabweans from the diaspora refuse to quarantined at govt facilities
- 2 hours 23 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Government officials on the ground said the 65 individuals are claiming that they have their own resources to check into hotels.However, most hotels have since suspended bookings and Government can only transfer them to alternative accommodation at the University of Zimbabwe.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 144