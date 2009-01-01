Home | World | Africa | Queen Elizabeth's husband makes a rare public statement
It's reckless to entrust nation's destiny to thugs especially now with covid-19, heavy price to pay
WATCH:Prophet Uebert Angel feeds 1 000 families in Norton

Queen Elizabeth's husband makes a rare public statement



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 33 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Queen Elizabeth's husband and Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip has made a rare public statement thanking the health workers for working hard for the nation during the time when the United Kingdom is facing the deadly Coornavirus.

In a statement issued on Monday Philip said, "As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19.

"On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working on food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."

The royal recently had an encounter with the virus when the heir to throne Prince Charles was struck by Coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 144