Harare man arrested over fake Mnangagwa lockdown statement...faces 20 years in jail
- 6 hours 11 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The arrest comes after President Mnangagwa ordered the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation to hunt down for the person who circulated the statement.
Mnangagwa he wants the person to be jailed for 20 years.
The docket said: During the month of April 2020, the accused person published a false Press Statement document purported to be issued and signed by President of Republic of Zimbabwe His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa headlined, "EXTENSION OF LOCKDOWN PERIOD BY 13 DAYS ONLY'.
Accused then disseminated the false press statement on different whatsapp platforms using his cellphone Huawei 6pro serial number SEAE55030065887 and 861855030082163 with Econet phone number 0772 103 342, yet in actual fact the President of Republic of not make or neither sign that press statement.
