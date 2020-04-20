Home | World | Africa | Harare man arrested over fake Mnangagwa lockdown statement...faces 20 years in jail
US$3 million Sakunda Holdings medical supplies arrive
Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC

Harare man arrested over fake Mnangagwa lockdown statement...faces 20 years in jail



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 11 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A leaked docket form the Republic Police indicate that one Lovemore Zvokusekwa has been arrested for publishing a fake statement alleging that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had extended the lockdown days with 13 days.

The arrest comes after President Mnangagwa ordered the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation to hunt down for the person who circulated the statement.

Mnangagwa he wants the person to be jailed for 20 years.

The docket said: During the month of April 2020, the accused person published a false Press Statement document purported to be issued and signed by President of Republic of Zimbabwe His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa headlined, "EXTENSION OF LOCKDOWN PERIOD BY 13 DAYS ONLY'.

The false press statement document was extending the lockdown period by 13 days from 20 April 2020 to 3 May 2020.

Accused then disseminated the false press statement on different whatsapp platforms using his cellphone Huawei 6pro serial number SEAE55030065887 and 861855030082163 with Econet phone number 0772 103 342, yet in actual fact the President of Republic of not make or neither sign that press statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 144