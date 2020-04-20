Jonathan Moyo wanted to form a TV station to compete with ZBC
- 6 hours 48 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Said Moyo, "JOY TV was a national frequency being privatised for personal use in a non transparent way and illegally, because ZBC had no power to sublet the frequency. We allocated it to National Television (NTV); which was to be based at Montrose in Bulawayo to compete with ZTV!"
Moyo said the dream of the new TV station coming to life was extinguished by his departure from the Ministry in 2000.
"JOY TV was not licensed. Some individuals had illegally sublet a ZBC TV frequency to JOY TV. We used the frequency to launch an alternative national television station based at Montrose Studios in Bulawayo, National Television, (NTV) to compete with ZTV. Sadly it was shortlived!
"They killed it after I was fired from the Ministry in February 2005!"
JOY TV was not licensed. Some individuals had illegally sublet a ZBC TV frequency to JOY TV. We used the frequency to launch an alternative national television station based at Montrose Studios in Bulawayo, National Television, (NTV) to compete with ZTV. Sadly it was shortlived!— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) April 20, 2020
Moyo, who is currently exiled in Kenya, is credited for the introduction of the 75% local content policy at the National broadcasting stations.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles