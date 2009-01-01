Ezra Sibanda calls for banning of Ethiopian Airways
In a Facebook post on Monday Sibanda said, "Zimbabwe GVT should immediately ban Ethiopian Airlines operating from Harare & importing COVID-19 to Zim via passengers coming from Europe. Over 90% of COVID-19 cases are linked to people from UK."
Sibanda argued that the lockdown will not be implemented effectively if the country did not fully close its borders and airspace.
"Lockdown was designed to defeat Coronavirus. It can only be effective when implemented fully, stopping movement of people, closing borders and airports with exception of cargo, containment through self isolation, tracing and tracking down people who have had contacts with those tested positive.
"Last please quarantine those landing in Harare for at least 6 weeks at Belvedere College, test them for COVID-19 before releasing them. Some wont show symptoms in 14 days so keep them for 6 weeks to be sure. Those having thoughts of visiting Zim at this moment in time, use your brains and sit down. Stop risking lives of our poor people back home #COVID-19."
Zimbabwe has been seeing a sharp increase in Coronavirus cases linked to people coming from Europe.
