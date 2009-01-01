Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Police officer prays before arresting pastor for breaking lockdown rules
The lockdown rules issued by the government prohibit any gathering and the police have been busy arresting people who do otherwise.
While many churches have gone online to share their sermons, this pastor decided to have his usual Sunday gathering but unfortunately, the police had to arrest him.
The arresting officer decided to pray and inform God that he is arresting this pastor who does not follow the law.
