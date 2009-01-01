Home | World | Africa | Zinasu calls on govt to address women and children's plight during lockdown

A student representative, Zimbabwe National Students Association has challenged the government to address the plight of groups such as women and girls during the National lockdown amid complains that the situation has reduced them into household care workers and disturbs their studies.

ZINASU Gender, secretary Njenge Nancy said the lockdown has increased the burden on female students.

"In the Zimbabwe context,women have always had a greater share of household care work like looking after the sick and domestic chores," said Nancy.

She said the shutting down of schools has therefore increased the burden on female students and young girls as they are full time care workers, limiting their time to focus on studies and school work.

Nancy argued that foreign students have been asked to stay behind on many institutions adding that some institutions do not provide food hence the need to outsource basic commodities.

She said this will increase risk of sexual exploitation and inter generational sex resulting in the transmission of HIV/AIDs and other STDs.

She warned that the country will experience an increase in the number of cases of unsafe delivery and abortions as the country seemed to be channel ling more resources to fighting COVID-19 and failing to provide more contraceptives.

Nancy lamented the shortage of social services such as water indicating that women and girls spend more time in queuing for them and fail to practice social distancing.

