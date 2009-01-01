Home | World | Africa | Harare city distances self from vendors stalls demolition
Harare city distances self from vendors stalls demolition



Harare City Council has distanced itself from the demolition of informal traders stalls at Mbare in Harare amid concerns that the actions has destroyed the source of livelihood of the unemployed citizens.MDC legislator Tapiwa Mashakada as a people's representative he urged the Minister of Local Government to stop forthwith the destruction of markets during this lockdown period. It is cruel and inhuman.

"The City of Harare has distanced itself from this barbaric exercise so the buck now stops with the Minister of Local Government and his team. Why do leaders act politically in order to a portion blame to others eventually? Obvious this is a desperate attempt to blame the Harare City Council. Please let us not add more suffering to our people," he said.

