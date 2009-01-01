Home | World | Africa | We need new leaders, says Mahere
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 22 minutes ago
MDC official Fadzai Mahere has blasted Mnangagwa's government for failing to provide tap water in the capital.

Mahere sent her remarks on micro blogging Twitter saying  Mnangagwa's government officials hire private jets locally instead of providing for the suffering people.

"They hire private jets to go to Gweru and Bulawayo but call us unreasonable for demanding running water.
We need new leaders."

Most of Harare's suburb do not have running water there by making it very difficult to mitigate the deadly Covid-19 outbreak.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

