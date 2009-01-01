Home | World | Africa | We need new leaders, says Mahere

MDC official Fadzai Mahere has blasted Mnangagwa's government for failing to provide tap water in the capital.

Mahere sent her remarks on micro blogging Twitter saying Mnangagwa's government officials hire private jets locally instead of providing for the suffering people.

"They hire private jets to go to Gweru and Bulawayo but call us unreasonable for demanding running water.We need new leaders."

Most of Harare's suburb do not have running water there by making it very difficult to mitigate the deadly Covid-19 outbreak.

