Home | World | Africa | Over 3000 COVID-19 tests, no positive since Saturday
We need new leaders, says Mahere
Deputy Public service minister to visit Bulawayo isolation centres

Over 3000 COVID-19 tests, no positive since Saturday



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A TOTAL of 3 308 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the country and no positive case has been recorded since last Saturday.

Three people have died while two others have recovered from the 25 positive cases recorded so far in the country.

457 tests were conducted yesterday and all came out negative.

Health and Child Care Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva said Harare had the highest number of tests at 105 followed by Mashonaland East with 96.

Mashonaland West tested one person and no one was tested in Mashonaland Central province.

Dr Mahomva said Bulawayo and Matabeleland North tested 24 and 36 people respectively while Matabeleland South tested two people.

"In line with the new Covid-19 testing strategy, the Ministry continues to implement screening and diagnostic testing across all provinces. Today, a total of 457 tests were done giving a total of 3 308 screening and diagnostic tests done to date," Dr Mahomva.

She expressed gratitude to the Jack Ma Foundation for donating Covid-19 laboratory diagnostic test kits and personal protective equipment.

"The Ministry is very grateful to the Jack Ma Foundation for the support in strengthening the national response and will ensure equitable distribution of these commodities across all provinces," she said.

Dr Mahomva encouraged citizens to comply with lockdown regulations while practicing good personal hygiene.

"When you use a mask, cover your mouth and nose and make sure that there are no gaps between your face and the mask. Avoid touching the mask while using it, if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If masks are not used correctly, they can be a source of infection," said Dr Mahomva.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 146