Over 3000 COVID-19 tests, no positive since Saturday

A TOTAL of 3 308 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the country and no positive case has been recorded since last Saturday.

Three people have died while two others have recovered from the 25 positive cases recorded so far in the country.

457 tests were conducted yesterday and all came out negative.

Health and Child Care Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva said Harare had the highest number of tests at 105 followed by Mashonaland East with 96.

Mashonaland West tested one person and no one was tested in Mashonaland Central province.

Dr Mahomva said Bulawayo and Matabeleland North tested 24 and 36 people respectively while Matabeleland South tested two people.

"In line with the new Covid-19 testing strategy, the Ministry continues to implement screening and diagnostic testing across all provinces. Today, a total of 457 tests were done giving a total of 3 308 screening and diagnostic tests done to date," Dr Mahomva.

She expressed gratitude to the Jack Ma Foundation for donating Covid-19 laboratory diagnostic test kits and personal protective equipment.

"The Ministry is very grateful to the Jack Ma Foundation for the support in strengthening the national response and will ensure equitable distribution of these commodities across all provinces," she said.

Dr Mahomva encouraged citizens to comply with lockdown regulations while practicing good personal hygiene.

"When you use a mask, cover your mouth and nose and make sure that there are no gaps between your face and the mask. Avoid touching the mask while using it, if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If masks are not used correctly, they can be a source of infection," said Dr Mahomva.

