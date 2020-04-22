Deputy Public service minister to visit Bulawayo isolation centres
Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Lovemore Matuke will visit Bulawayo province tomorrow Wednesday 22 April, 2020 to assess the welfare of the deportees currently housed at Bulawayo Polytechnic College and the United College of Education.
The deputy minister will visit the places at around 11 am.
The deportees from Botswana are currently quarantined at the UCE and the Bulawayo Polytechnic College in Bulawayo.
Over 300 people were recently deported from Botswana as the nieghbouring country sought to fight the spread of Covid 19.
