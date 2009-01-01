Home | World | Africa | Local clubs struggle under COVID-19

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is seemingly causing headaches for some members of the local football fraternity.

Some of the country's top football clubs which include Dynamos and FC Platinum have pointed out that the COVID-19 epidemic is now starting to have a toll on their wellbeing.

On Sunday, the country's President Emmerson Mnangagwa extended the country's lockdown by two more weeks.

Dynamos chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa said the lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic were beginning to cause ripples in his club.

"So far everyone is adhering to the laid out rules and there is no other way. We all realize that we don't need to be pushed as the pandemic is a real threat.

However, it is a tough situation for the club as we are losing out on the pre-season investments we had done. Also time is running as current contracts are moving towards expiration yet the real work has not yet started. Business is crippled and income for the club is affected which threatens sustainability," said the Dynamos chairperson.

Chido Chizondo spokesperson of the reigning league champions FC Platinum, also cited that the lockdown was starting to have some ripple effects.

"The lockdown has come at a time where we were gearing up for the new season. This is indeed a difficult time for most clubs and most will agree on the financial strain that comes with the lockdown. However, what is important is that we remain safe and protect each other and our families to ensure that we secure a better tommorow after COVID-19," said Chizondo.

However, Triangle United coach Taurai Mangwiro said he was keeping his players in check by designating them various training sessions at their respective homes through social media.

"We have tasked the players just to stay in shape by training individually. We need to observe the precautions set up by government in the quest to curb the spread of COVID 19," said Mangwiro.

Regardless, the local football season has not yet started due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Farai Jere chairperson of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) said the progression or regression of the season was based on the call of the government, "it's tricky because of the Coronavirus, we are waiting to be guided by the Ministry of Health."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...