Home | World | Africa | 'Quarantine is not punishment' Chamisa says

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has urged the government of Zimbabwe to consider the welfare of Zimbabweans who are returning to the country.

His statement come a day after 65 Zimbabweans who arrived from the United Kingdon on Monday were reportedly subjected to inhumane treatment after government tried to force them to stay at Belvedere teachers College which has no running water.

Said Chamisa, "During this difficult time, we must treat each other with kindness and empathy. While the government must safeguard citizens, we urge the treatment of returning citizens with respect and dignity. We must avoid conduct that leads to stigmatisation and vitriol against fellow citizens.

1/2 During this difficult time, we must treat each other with kindness and empathy.While the government must safeguard citizens,we urge the treatment of returning citizens with respect & dignity.We must avoid conduct that leads to stigmatisation & vitriol against fellow citizens. — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 21, 2020

"While returning citizens must be placed in mandatory quarantine, conditions of living must be decent and habitable. Quarantine is not punishment. We urge government to ensure adequate testing facilities and that there is fair and equal treatment of every person regardless of their status."Zimbabweans coming from different countries are subjected to a mandatory 14 days lockdown.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...