'Military in the best tool to remove Mnangagwa' Jonathan Moyo says

Professor Jonathan Moyo says the Zimbabwean army is the best tool to remove Prrsident Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Moyo made remarks during a Twitter conversation with one @moshendlovu_

@moshendlovu had accused Moyo of supporting Chamisa for personal gains.

"Prof. does not support Chamisa and MDCA because of their policies. It is all about his hatred towards ED and the fact that Chamisa is the only available option at the moment who has a proven popularity. To Prof, Chamisa is just a tool to remove ED. Nothing more.



Mnangagwa fired back saying, "If it were just about removing Mnangagwa, I would support the Army. The military, not Chamisa, is the best tool for removing him!"

When mocked that he will never support the army because he fled from it in November 2017, Prof Moyo said, "You are stupid to confuse the military with commanders and soldiers. Those commanders & soldiers you have in mind will leave the military!"

The Zimbabwe army waged a coup in November 2017 resulting in the toppling of the late President Robert Mugabe who had ruled Zimbabwe with iron fist for 27 years.

