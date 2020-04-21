Home | World | Africa | Hotels refuse to accomodate Zimbabweans coming from COVID-19 hit UK
'Military in the best tool to remove Mnangagwa' Jonathan Moyo says
COVID-19 lockdown: Coercing the poor, coddling the rich?

Hotels refuse to accomodate Zimbabweans coming from COVID-19 hit UK



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Zimbabwean hotels have refused to provide accommodation for Zimbabweans who recently came from the United Kingdom through an Ethiopian Airline.

Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana said the hotels refused to accept the money offered by one of the returnees to secure quarantine accommodation at their facilities.

Said Mangwana, "The cruise ship employer of fellow Zimbabweans housed at Belvedere has now offered to meet hotel bills for them. Hotels not keen, citing the risk of a ''Covid Hotel'' label. We are expecting about 50 more cruise ship returnees."

On Monday there was drama in Harare when the 65 Zimbabweans had a stalemate with the government when they refused compulsory quarantine at Belvedere Technical Teacher's College citing poor conditions, and preferred to be checked into a hotel instead.

The cruise ship employer of fellow Zimbabweans housed at Belvedere has now offered to meet hotel bills for them. Hotels not keen, citing the risk of a ''Covid Hotel'' label. We are expecting about 50 more cruise ship returnees.

— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) April 21, 2020

On Monday Mangwana had taken to social media to inform the world of the incident "We received 65 Zimbabweans from the UK. Available place of quarantine is Belvedere Teacher's College. They are refusing this accommodation demanding hotels. Government can't afford.

"Why come from a Covid-19 hotspot during a lockdown and demand posh facilities at stretched public cost," said Mr Mangwana on his Twitter handle.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 160