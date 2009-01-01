Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe Covid-19 cases rise to 28, Harare takes the lead
The number of COVID-19 infections in Zimbabwe has risen to 28 after 3 new confirmed cases were recorded.

The Health and Child Care ministry confirmed the latest Harare cases in its daily update.

A total of 841 tests were carried out, giving a total of 4 159 screening and diagnostic tests done to date.

The number of confirmed cases in Harare and Bulawayo now stands at 13 and 10, respectively.

According to the ministry, Zimbabwe now has two recoveries and the number of deaths is still at 3.

The government says the training is an ongoing process as it accelerates its efforts to trace and screen for COVID-19.

