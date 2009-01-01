Zimbabwe hotels not keen on accommodating UK returnees

Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said on Twitter that 50 more cruise ship returnees are expected in the country.Mangwana said the cruise ship employer of some Zimbabweans housed at Belvedere has now offered to meet hotel bills for them, however, hotels are not keen, citing the risk of a 'Covid Hotel' label.
"We are expecting about 50 more cruise ship returnees."
