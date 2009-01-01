Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe hotels not keen on accommodating UK returnees
Zimbabwe hotels not keen on accommodating UK returnees



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Zimbabwe is expecting to receive 50 more returnees from the COVID-19 hit United Kingdom, this comes after 65 Zimbabweans flew from the UK Monday to be met with compulsory quarantine at Belvedere Teachers College in Harare.

Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said on Twitter that 50 more cruise ship returnees are expected in the country.

Mangwana said the cruise ship employer of some Zimbabweans housed at Belvedere has now offered to meet hotel bills for them, however, hotels are not keen, citing the risk of a 'Covid Hotel' label.

"The cruise ship employer of fellow Zimbabweans housed at Belvedere has now offered to meet hotel bills for them. Hotels not keen, citing the risk of a ''Covid Hotel'' label,' said Mangwana.

"We are expecting about 50 more cruise ship returnees."

