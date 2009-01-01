UK returnees treated to meat and cabbage for supper

Top journalist Brezh Malaba posted on Twitter saying the group has been treated to a mixture on meat and cabbage for supper but found the facility with no running water.Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said on Twitter that the group was refusing being accommodated at the training institution and was demanding hotel accommodation at government expense.
Zimbabwe has barred visits by foreigners but has kept the door wide open for returning nationals who are prepared to undergo mandatory quarantine.
The country has seen an outbreak in Covid-19 cases which have been traced to returning nationals mostly from the UK.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles