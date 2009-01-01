Home | World | Africa | Man escapes during Maphisa drammatic armed robbery...loses US$2 300

The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Maphisa have announced that they are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred at Thandindaba Bridge last week.

According to the police the complainant was attacked by a rowdy 12 member gang using a Toyota Hilux when he was driving his vehicle from Maphisa when he got to the bridge.

The car was coming from the opposite direction.

About 11 rowdy passengers from the Hilux pounced on him armed with knives, machetes and knobkerries.

He is said to have narrowly escaped into the bush and observed from afar as the accused persons damaged his windscreen with a knobkerrie and

The robbers are said to have ransacked his vehicle in the process they stole US$2 300, 00 which was in the dashboard.

A report was made to the police and the 12 suspects were later arrested at a police roadblock along the Byo – Kezi road. A machete, 4 okapi knives, a knobkerrie were recovered from the Toyota Hilux.

In an unrelated incident a ZRP Mbare has arrested an ex police officer, Kudakwashe Karenga (32) in connection with a case of Theft from a Motor Vehicle which occurred.

The police received a tip off that the accused was seen committing the offence and investigations led to his arrest and recovery of a satchel, US$385, 00 and ZWL 3 481, 00.The stolen property was positively identified by the complainant.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...