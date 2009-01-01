Home | World | Africa | Police officers in uniform barred from buying maize meal

BULAWAYO - Police officers in uniform have been barred from buying maize meal in Bulawayo.

According to a police document dated April 21 stamped by the officer- in -charge Mzlikazi seen by Bulawayo24.com the prohibition order is due to indiscipline by officers in the city.

"This office observed with great concern the level of serious contempt and disregard of discipline in Central Business District and various locations in Bulawayo," reads the letter.

"Members are seen me moving around carrying bags of mealie meal in uniform."

"It is against this background that addresses cmm with immediate effect cease to purchase mealie meal in police uniform," the latter further reads.

The staple diet has become a scarce commodity with police officers being hired to control commotion in shops selling it country wide.

