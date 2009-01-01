Thorngrove still needs more PPEs
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
"As we feared, Coronavirus has hit town. Thorngrove Hospital in Bulawayo has admitted its first COVID-19 patient and still in desperate need for PPEs, beds and ventilators," Sibanda posted in his Facebook Wall.
"A million thanks to everyone who has donated and still donating towards Thorngrove Hospital. We will be closing our fundraising soon and we still short of our target and we still welcoming any donations towards this project. Please share and let's do it for our community. Thorngrove Hospital is a referral hospital for 5 Provinces Bulawayo, Mat North, Mat South, Masvingo and Midlands. Together we can make it happen."
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles