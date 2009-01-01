Home | World | Africa | Thorngrove still needs more PPEs
World risks 'biblical' famines due to pandemic
Vendors propose govt protection from service providers during lockdown

Thorngrove still needs more PPEs



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation presenter Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda has said despite the Thorngrove Isolation Hospital having started to admit its first Covid 19 patients, it still needs more Personal Protection Equipment.

"As we feared, Coronavirus has hit town. Thorngrove Hospital in Bulawayo has admitted its first COVID-19 patient and still in desperate need for PPEs, beds and ventilators," Sibanda posted in his Facebook Wall.

"A million thanks to everyone who has donated and still donating towards Thorngrove Hospital. We will be closing our fundraising soon and we still short of our target  and we still welcoming any donations towards this project. Please share and let's do it for our community. Thorngrove Hospital is a referral hospital for 5 Provinces Bulawayo, Mat North, Mat South, Masvingo and Midlands. Together we can make it happen."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165