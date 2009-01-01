Home | World | Africa | Machete gang strikes, arrested
Machete gang strikes, arrested



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 18 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested a 12-member machete gang involved in a spate of armed robberies in Matebeleland South.

They were arrested after they pounced on a man at Thandindaba Bridge after blocking his way with a Toyota Hilux as he was driving from Maphisa.

The man escaped into the bush and watched from afar while the gang ransacked his vehicle stealing US$2 300.

A report was made to the police and 12 suspects were arrested at a police roadblock along the Bulawayo-Kezi Road.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

