Machete gang strikes, arrested
- 2 hours 18 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested a 12-member machete gang involved in a spate of armed robberies in Matebeleland South.
They were arrested after they pounced on a man at Thandindaba Bridge after blocking his way with a Toyota Hilux as he was driving from Maphisa.The man escaped into the bush and watched from afar while the gang ransacked his vehicle stealing US$2 300.
A report was made to the police and 12 suspects were arrested at a police roadblock along the Bulawayo-Kezi Road.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165