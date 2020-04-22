Home | World | Africa | Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo

Leading Bulawayo firm Arenel Sweets and Biscuits has donated ZWL$ 250 000 (US$5 000) to assist the Bulawayo community in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

The funds were channeled through the IAM4BYO Trust.

Acknowledging the donation Bulawayo businessman Busina Moyo said, "Thank you Mr. Joshua Lepar, The Lepar Family & Arenal Sweets and Biscuits for the Donation of ZWL250,000.00 towards the @iam4byo fighting COVID19. We have to prepare ourselves for the WINTER, the worst we can do is be complacent."



According to its website,I Am For Bulawayo - Fighting COVID-19 was formed as an urgent call to arms in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected lives in Zimbabwe and worldwide.

This multi-stakeholder initiative brings together medical professionals, the business community, NGOs, churches, academic institutions, the Zimbabwean Diaspora and the Bulawayo community at large, to mobilise resources (human, financial and material) to fight against COVID-19 in Bulawayo and surrounding areas.

The Confederation of Zimbabwean Industries (CZI) is the designated Secretariat while Coghlan and Welsh provide legal guidance

Meanwhile, Deputy government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has revealed that the British Ambassador Melanie Robinson announced a US$44 million grant to Zimbabwe to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic through capacitating the Health Care system and assisting vulnerable families with food.

