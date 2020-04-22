Home | World | Africa | Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo
Machete gang strikes, arrested
Zimbabwe price moratorium not legally binding says CCZ

Arenel sweets donates $250 000 to Bulawayo



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Leading Bulawayo firm Arenel Sweets and Biscuits has donated ZWL$ 250 000 (US$5 000) to assist the Bulawayo community in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

The funds were channeled through the IAM4BYO Trust.

Acknowledging the donation Bulawayo businessman Busina Moyo said, "Thank you Mr. Joshua Lepar, The Lepar Family & Arenal Sweets and Biscuits for the Donation of ZWL250,000.00 towards the @iam4byo fighting COVID19. We have to prepare ourselves for the WINTER, the worst we can do is be complacent."
 
According to its website,I Am For Bulawayo - Fighting COVID-19 was formed as an urgent call to arms in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected lives in Zimbabwe and worldwide.

Thank you Mr Joshua Lepar, The Lepar Family & Arenel Sweets and Biscuits for the Donation of ZWL250,000.00 towards the @iam4byo fighting COVID19.

We have to prepare ourselves for the WINTER, the worst we can do is be complacent. @TrevorNcube @AlbertMavunga— Busisa Moyo (@BusisaMoyo) April 22, 2020

This multi-stakeholder initiative brings together medical professionals, the business community, NGOs, churches, academic institutions, the Zimbabwean Diaspora and the Bulawayo community at large, to mobilise resources (human, financial and material) to fight against COVID-19 in Bulawayo and surrounding areas.

The Confederation of Zimbabwean Industries (CZI) is the designated Secretariat while Coghlan and Welsh provide legal guidance

Meanwhile, Deputy government Spokesperson Energy  Mutodi has revealed that the British Ambassador Melanie Robinson announced a US$44 million grant to Zimbabwe to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic through capacitating the Health Care system and assisting vulnerable families with food.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 179