Coronavirus 'cure' unveiled in Madagascar

The President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina has unveiled a controversial tea that prevents and cures the deadly Coronavirus.

The herbal medication which is called COVID-Organics was developed by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA).

"Rajoelina told delegates who came to the launch that, "Tests have been carried out and two people have now been cured by this brew."

IMRA said COVID-Organics will be used as prophylaxis, that is for prevention, but clinical observations have shown a trend towards its effectiveness in curative treatment.

Madagascar currently has 121 positive cases of the novel Coronavirus and 39 recoveries.

Recently the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland issued a circular telling its citizens who are in Madagascar to leave the country.

"As countries respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including travel and border restrictions, the FCO advises British nationals against all but essential international travel. Any country or area may restrict travel without notice. If you live in the UK and are currently traveling abroad, you are strongly advised to return now, where and while there are still commercial routes available. Many airlines are suspending flights and many airports are closing, preventing flights from leaving." The UK said.

