WATCH: Harare council demolishes Prophet T Freddy's church
- 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Harare City Council officialls have demolished a church structure which was being used by Prophet Tapiwa led Goodness and Mercy Ministries.
The demolition which was done on Wednesday comes at a time when the cabinet passed a resolution to cause Councils to clean up their cities.
Prophet Freddy is a prominent Prophet who doubles up as a musician.Watch the video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=95&v=12sWa4eA1jI
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 177