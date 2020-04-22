WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo's dance takes social media by storm
A video clip of Chimurenga music guru Thomas Mapfumo dancing in Germany has gone viral on social media.
The clip shows Mapfumo's funny dance during his tour of West Berlin in Germany in 1984.
The tour is one of the most prominent features in his biography titled Lion Songs: Thomas Mapfumo and the music that made Zimbabwe published by Duke University Press.
Watch the video below:
