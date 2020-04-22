Home | World | Africa | ZANU PF 'Propaganda officer' tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

A member of the ZANU PF online propaganda officers (Varakashi) Kudzai Mutisi has urged Finance and 3Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube to resign from the government of President Emmersonn Mnangagwa.

Mutisi said Minister Ncube was being abused by some communists in government.

"Patrick Chinamasa was not a push around and his political comrades listened to him Nobody is listening to Mthuli Ncube. If l were him, l would resign and leave those Communists with their crazy price freezes It's just a waste of time working with people with no idea how markets work."



When asked if it was not the case of Ncube not listening to his colleagues, Mutisi responded, "Nah. Mthuli is the expert here. The Communist policies we are seeing are from rabid populists and those with vested interests. Mthuli wouldn't ever think of price freezes and that useless maize meal subsidy. In fact, he had stopped the maize subsidy and the President reinstated it."

Commenting on the matter, Senior journalist Brezhnev Malaba said, "One of the most acerbic murakashi since the 'militarily assisted transition' and the start of the 'second republic' is now calling Zanu PF and govt leaders a bunch of communists with crazy ideas about price freezes. It didn't last long, did it?"

