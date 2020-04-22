Home | World | Africa | 'Average Zimbabwean lived on US$0.95/day in March'
'Average Zimbabwean lived on US$0.95/day in March'



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Zimstat's latest data shows that the average Zimbabwean lived on US95 cents a day or ZWL$28.54 in March up 21.26% from ZWL$23.53 or US$1.07 in February. A family of five in the same period lived on US$4.76 per day, a 5.5% decrease from the US$5.04 in February 2020.

The movement is in line with the March monthly inflation figures of 26.59% but means that Zimbabwe is still in extreme poverty as consumption is below the World's Bank standard measure of US$1.90 a day.

The Total Consumption Poverty Line for Zimbabwe stood at $1 284 per person in March 2020. This means that an individual required that much to purchase both non-food and food items as at March 2020 in order not to be deemed poor. This represents an increase of 21.26% when compared to the February 2020 figure of $1 059. The PDL for an average of five persons stood at $6 420.17 in March 2020. This represents an increase of 21.31% when compared to the February 2020 figure of $5 293.

In 2019, Zimbabwe's national poverty levels stood at 42% but with the drought and the recent wage erosion there are fears that over half of the population now lives below the poverty lines.

