PHOTOS: 2 ministers receive fridges from Hindu community

Health minister Dr Obadiah Moyo and Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa received a donation of refrigerators for use in the Covid-19 fight from Hindu Society social welfare committee chairperson Rohit Patel at Parirenyatwa Hospital this morning pic.twitter.com/9kwFeXmlJG — The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) April 23, 2020

Social media has blasted Minister of Health Dr. Obadiah Moyo and Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa over images that have surfaced on the internet showing the two receiving a donation of refrigerators.According to the Herald newspaper the fridges, which are for use in the COVID-19 fight, were handed over by the Hindu Society social welfare committee chairperson Rohit Patel at Parirenyatwa Hospital this morning.Social media users said the ministers were reducing themselves by attending such events.

