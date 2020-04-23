Home | World | Africa | PHOTOS: 2 ministers receive fridges from Hindu community
Social media has blasted  Minister of Health Dr. Obadiah Moyo and Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa over images that have surfaced on the internet showing the two receiving a donation of refrigerators.According to the Herald newspaper the fridges, which are for use in the COVID-19 fight, were handed over by the Hindu Society social welfare committee chairperson Rohit Patel at Parirenyatwa Hospital this morning.

Health minister Dr Obadiah Moyo and Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa received a donation of refrigerators for use in the Covid-19 fight from Hindu Society social welfare committee chairperson Rohit Patel at Parirenyatwa Hospital this morning pic.twitter.com/9kwFeXmlJG

— The Herald Zimbabwe (@HeraldZimbabwe) April 23, 2020

Social media users said the ministers were reducing themselves by attending such events.
 

